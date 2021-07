Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Summary of the Private Placement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) announces the summary of the private placement that commenced May 28, 2021 and was completed July 7, 2021.The Company has announced …

The Company has announced the completion of the non-brokered private placement of the secured convertible debenture units raised proceeds of $1,506,000. The debentures will bear interest of 8% per annum for a term of two years and be convertible into common share units of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 in the first year and $0.10 in the second year. Each of these units consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a period of two years from the date of closing subject to acceleration provisions. Company may accelerate the expiry of the warrants in the event that the shares trade at $0.30 for ten consecutive business days. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares, at the option of the Company.

An insider has participated in this private placement which results in this being a Related Party Transaction pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.9 and MI 61-101. The Company is relying upon exemptions under those policies in respect to minority approval and valuation requirements in that such participation is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder totaling of $48,300 in cash and issued 966,000 in brokers warrants with an exercise price of $0.05.

The number of issued and outstanding shares for Prospera is 105,122,273.

Proceeds will be used for payment of debt, working capital and continuing capital programs, including the optimization of production on all its properties and general working capital.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

For further information:

Sandra Lee-Chong, Corporate Liaison

Tel: (403) 454-9010

Email: admin@prosperaenergy.com

Website:www.prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.