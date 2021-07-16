checkAd

Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ('Perk' or the 'Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products, mobile payments and digital gift cards, today provided a corporate update.

Highlights:

  • Multiple technology updates and bug fixes to offer the best app experience for customers and merchants
  • Improved internal reporting system to stimulate business growth and provide better data analytics
  • Additional cybersecurity measures to combat fraudulent transactions
  • Adding new products and merchants through new agreements with large dropshipping suppliers
  • Developing a new licensing business model with the aim of providing high-margin annual licensing revenue
  • Road map includes upgrading Perk Coin into a blockchain-based digital reward

Perk Labs CEO Jonathan Hoyles comments:

'Our vision for Perk Hero is ambitious in scope and that is why we've made upgrades to our platform this year which include our new web app, multicurrency capabilities, universal shopping cart, and a proprietary payout system. After our recent upgrade of Perk's shopping cart and payout system, a number of overall quality improvements and fixes were required to optimize the customer experience for our users. We continue to diligently work on these fixes to ensure a seamless experience for customers.

We've benchmarked our navigation and checkout against some of the most successful internet companies to improve our checkout experience and reduce cart abandonment. We continue to analyze our data and iterate to optimize our customer experience.

We have developed new anti-fraud tools and procedures to prevent fraudulent transactions. This is an important step to scale up our digital gift card offering and adoption of blockchain technology, as digital gift cards and cryptocurrency are often a target for fraud.

We have also been building a new web-based internal administration portal that provides our team with more advanced reporting and data analytics and allows us to strengthen and broaden our internal controls. This is an important tool for us to analyze the growth of our business and will be used to configure promotions and the way products and brands are displayed on our app. This internal web-based tool will also form the foundation for a new web-based merchant tool that will provide third-party sellers and restaurants on our platform with data analytics, catalogue management, and other promotional and sales features.

