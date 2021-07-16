checkAd

Invitation Homes Invests in Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced today that it has invested in Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund.

“We are committed to creating a better way to live and to being a force for positive change, while at the same time advancing efforts that make our company more innovative and our processes more sustainable,” said Invitation Homes President & CEO Dallas Tanner. “We’re very pleased to support the climate tech fund and to be at the forefront of helping to find and advance climate-friendly home solutions.”

The Climate Tech Fund invests in technologies that address decarbonization across all stages of and asset classes within the global real estate ecosystem, including materials, construction, operations, and revitalization. Invitation Homes joins Ivanhoé Cambridge and others who are among the first group of investors to participate in the fund.

“Invitation Homes has taken a true leadership position among major real estate investment trusts through its participation in Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund,” said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Fifth Wall. “Decarbonizing the residential sector is critical to the future of our environment. It’s inspiring to see a leader in the residential space, like Invitation Homes, commit to the science and R&D required to make real estate more sustainable.”

In addition to this investment, Invitation Homes continues to build its sustainability related operational actions and investments, including the use of Smart Home technology that helps residents save up to 15% on their energy bills; water-saving landscaping in arid locations; low-flow plumbing; electronic work orders that reduce paper waste; route optimization and stocked vehicles that decrease drive time for maintenance technicians; and an air filter home delivery program that helps provide better air quality in homes and improve HVAC efficiency. A full view of the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts can be found here.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Invitation Homes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation Homes Invests in Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced today that it has invested in Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund. “We are committed to creating a better …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Invitation Homes Gives Notice of Intent for Physical Settlement of 2022 Convertible Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten