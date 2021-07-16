Invitation Homes Invests in Fifth Wall Climate Technology Fund

“We are committed to creating a better way to live and to being a force for positive change, while at the same time advancing efforts that make our company more innovative and our processes more sustainable,” said Invitation Homes President & CEO Dallas Tanner. “We’re very pleased to support the climate tech fund and to be at the forefront of helping to find and advance climate-friendly home solutions.”

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced today that it has invested in Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund.

The Climate Tech Fund invests in technologies that address decarbonization across all stages of and asset classes within the global real estate ecosystem, including materials, construction, operations, and revitalization. Invitation Homes joins Ivanhoé Cambridge and others who are among the first group of investors to participate in the fund.

“Invitation Homes has taken a true leadership position among major real estate investment trusts through its participation in Fifth Wall’s Climate Technology Fund,” said Brendan Wallace, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Fifth Wall. “Decarbonizing the residential sector is critical to the future of our environment. It’s inspiring to see a leader in the residential space, like Invitation Homes, commit to the science and R&D required to make real estate more sustainable.”

In addition to this investment, Invitation Homes continues to build its sustainability related operational actions and investments, including the use of Smart Home technology that helps residents save up to 15% on their energy bills; water-saving landscaping in arid locations; low-flow plumbing; electronic work orders that reduce paper waste; route optimization and stocked vehicles that decrease drive time for maintenance technicians; and an air filter home delivery program that helps provide better air quality in homes and improve HVAC efficiency. A full view of the Company’s environmental sustainability efforts can be found here.

