Skillz Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, Skillz is entitled to redeem all of such outstanding public warrants if the reported closing price of Skillz’s Class A common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period. This share price performance requirement was satisfied as of July 13, 2021.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of Skillz’s Class A common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of March 5, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and among Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent and transfer agent (“Continental”), and that remain outstanding following 5pm New York City time on August 16, 2021 for a redemption price of $0.01 per warrant. Warrants that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by Eagle Equity Partners II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, or its permitted transferees are not subject to this notice of redemption.

Continental, in its capacity as warrant agent, has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of such outstanding public warrants on behalf of Skillz.

All such public warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5pm New York City time on August 16, 2021, to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such warrants, at the exercise price of $11.50 per share.

Any such public warrants that remain unexercised following 5pm New York City time on August 16, 2021, will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those public warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.01 per warrant.

The shares of Class A common stock underlying such public warrants have been registered by Skillz under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-252868).

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such public warrants can be directed to: Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone number 212-509-4000.

For a copy of the notice of redemption sent to the holders of such public warrants, please visit the Skillz investor relations website at https://investors.skillz.com/.