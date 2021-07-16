checkAd

Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, July 29

ROLLE, Switzerland, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 before the open of market trading. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Central European Time.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-833-797-0899 (US) or +1-409-937-8894 (international) and use the access code: 5571018. The conference call will also be broadcast over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, visit the investor relations section of Garrett’s website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 12, 2021 by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code: 5571018. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s IR website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett’s cutting-edge technologies enable vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. The company’s broad portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:  
MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Michael Cimini Paul Blalock
+1 973 216-3986 +1 862 812-5013
michael.cimini@garrettmotion.com paul.blalock@garrettmotion.com




