Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, July 29

ROLLE, Switzerland, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 before the open of market trading. Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 pm Central European Time.



To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-833-797-0899 (US) or +1-409-937-8894 (international) and use the access code: 5571018. The conference call will also be broadcast over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, visit the investor relations section of Garrett’s website at http://investors.garrettmotion.com/.