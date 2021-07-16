checkAd

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2021 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q3 fiscal 2021 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (or dialing +44-208-0682-558 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 128014.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 29, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 5, 2021, by dialing 1-929-458-6194 (international callers can access the replay by dialing +44-204-525-0658) and entering the confirmation code 571517. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com





