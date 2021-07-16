checkAd

Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTVH” or the “Company”) is pleased to release a mid-year Letter to Shareholders from Robert ‘Bo’ DuBose, CEO/Founder of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc., to provide an update on current activities and outline its corporate strategy for the Company’s launch later this year and the plan for 2022.

Read the full letter:

Dear Shareholders,

Back around the end of May, after a lot of work was done by contractors to prepare us to begin operations (new epoxy flooring/interior insulated walls/overhead LED lighting/air conditioning, sealing off 2 of the 3 garage doors for manufacturing and security, and a myriad of other things), we began setting up shop. The delivery of 3D machines and other components, business relationships with our suppliers, and Metal Fab operations began, allowing us to begin taking HyGrO from a prototype to a market-ready product. Size, fit and function had already been in the works but the process involving special IP electronics for HyGrO to become ‘fully automated’ and protected in case of theft has been a grueling but highly rewarding process, and is finally coming to a close. Next steps involve the printing of our onboard, computer-controlled IP circuit boards and waterproofing the other solid-state components in the electronics section of the HyGrO unit. We expect to have several units built out in the next 30 days and put through continuous running trials prior to launch. After all external components to the enclosure are fitted (vents/handles/feet), we will engage packaging/boxing experts for shipping as we work to finalize User Instructions and Warranty forms. Sometime in the late September/October timeframe, we plan to begin rolling out units and begin the ramp-up process.

THE PLAN: As we ramp-up production of the Indoor/Small Farm Series to 500+ in 2022, we will also introduce the THUNDERBOLT system to our early adopters (already in place). At some time after ramping up production of THUNDERBOLT, we will 'outsource' the manufacturing/fulfillment of our Home n Garden & Pet Series. The FULL Home Series will be the last one in this series, as a lot of testing will be required first. This is the one that will have the HyGrO H processor buried in the ground, right after the city water meter in the homeowner's line, similar to a sprinkler system. At some point in 2022, we will ALSO begin testing our new HyCO system for growers, ramping this Series up similar to HyGrO, as time allows. Recirculating systems for livestock, fisheries, algae, swimming pools and others will be designed and tested in the background, as we simultaneously continue to produce our product lines. Our Indoor series and THUNDERBOLT technologies will address all of these, including the FULL Home System for improved health and healing.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTVH” or the “Company”) is pleased to release a mid-year Letter to Shareholders from Robert ‘Bo’ DuBose, CEO/Founder of HyFrontier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending ...
Lantronix führt mit der cloudbasierten SaaS-Plattform ConsoleFlow eine echte ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board