Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

Dear Shareholders,

Back around the end of May, after a lot of work was done by contractors to prepare us to begin operations (new epoxy flooring/interior insulated walls/overhead LED lighting/air conditioning, sealing off 2 of the 3 garage doors for manufacturing and security, and a myriad of other things), we began setting up shop. The delivery of 3D machines and other components, business relationships with our suppliers, and Metal Fab operations began, allowing us to begin taking HyGrO from a prototype to a market-ready product. Size, fit and function had already been in the works but the process involving special IP electronics for HyGrO to become ‘fully automated’ and protected in case of theft has been a grueling but highly rewarding process, and is finally coming to a close. Next steps involve the printing of our onboard, computer-controlled IP circuit boards and waterproofing the other solid-state components in the electronics section of the HyGrO unit. We expect to have several units built out in the next 30 days and put through continuous running trials prior to launch. After all external components to the enclosure are fitted (vents/handles/feet), we will engage packaging/boxing experts for shipping as we work to finalize User Instructions and Warranty forms. Sometime in the late September/October timeframe, we plan to begin rolling out units and begin the ramp-up process.

THE PLAN: As we ramp-up production of the Indoor/Small Farm Series to 500+ in 2022, we will also introduce the THUNDERBOLT system to our early adopters (already in place). At some time after ramping up production of THUNDERBOLT, we will 'outsource' the manufacturing/fulfillment of our Home n Garden & Pet Series. The FULL Home Series will be the last one in this series, as a lot of testing will be required first. This is the one that will have the HyGrO H processor buried in the ground, right after the city water meter in the homeowner's line, similar to a sprinkler system. At some point in 2022, we will ALSO begin testing our new HyCO system for growers, ramping this Series up similar to HyGrO, as time allows. Recirculating systems for livestock, fisheries, algae, swimming pools and others will be designed and tested in the background, as we simultaneously continue to produce our product lines. Our Indoor series and THUNDERBOLT technologies will address all of these, including the FULL Home System for improved health and healing.