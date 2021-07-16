checkAd

ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH), Bit5ive JV Timing Ideal as North America Crypto-Mining Market Expected to Explode

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “North America to Become Crypto-Mining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark.”

Lower hashrate, effectively less competition, equates to higher revenue and profits for miners. Ultimately, the hashrate will continue to eke back upward as, much like the digital ledger tracking Bitcoin transactions, the marketplace becomes more decentralized. Estimates are that Beijing’s crackdown will slash the country’s mining capacity by 90% with North America expected to become the dominant crypto mining market.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) is a diversified portfolio company specialized in strategic brand development, early-growth facilitation and brand identity. The Nevada-based company has a healthcare division focused on telehealth and a partnership with Bengala Technologies for innovations in the supply chain management space. In addition, last year ISWH teamed up with Bit5ive LLC on a mission to mine cryptocurrency with zero carbon footprint. With consideration for the significant shift in mining activity that is underway, the joint venture between ISWH and Bit5ive couldn’t have been timed better.

About ISW Holdings Inc.

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together, with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information about the company, visit www.ISWHoldings.com.

