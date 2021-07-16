Helge Aasen, chair of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 16 July 2021 purchased 1,000 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 216.57 per share. Following this transaction, Helge Aasen owns 3,900 shares in Borregaard ASA. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.



Shareholder-elected board members shall use 20% of their gross remuneration to purchase shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year’s gross board remuneration. The shares shall be retained for as long as the board member serves on the board.