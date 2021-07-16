checkAd

Jackpot Provides Update on Spinout of iGaming Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Further to the Company's News Release dated June 16, 2021, shareholders and investors are reminded that that the record date to be eligible to receive Spinco shares as a dividend is Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The shares start trading ex-dividend Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The Spinco's name is Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. ("Yo Eleven"). Yo Eleven has the same four directors as Jackpot, plus a fifth director Howard Blank of Vancouver, BC.

Mr. Blank is a 25 year veteran executive and industry leader in the gaming entertainment, media and NPO sectors and previously served for over two decades as Vice President Media Entertainment & Responsible Gaming at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX:GC). Mr. Blank currently is CEO of Point Blank Entertainment and lends his expertise as an advisor and Board member for many public and NPO Boards.

Mr. Blank is recipient of many honours including the Lifetime Achievement Display of Excellence award and Community, Volunteering and Philanthropic award from his peers at the Canadian Gaming Association. Mr. Blank is an advocate for philanthropy and volunteerism and has received the Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary International, The Barbara Stewart Heart Award from Variety BC, the Community Achievement Medal from the B.C. Lieutenant Governor in 2015 and most recently The OC Canada honours Sovereign Medal for Volunteers from the Governor General.

"I am very pleased to be joining Mr. Kalpakian and his stellar fellow Board of Directors with Yo Eleven" said Howard Blank. "I believe in always delivering upon the "WOW" factor and look forward to many exciting projects and offerings that this iGaming company will be providing to the growing consumer base."

Jackpot President and CEO Jake Kalpakian said "We are extremely excited to be launching our new iGaming company. We expect to be live this Fall and offer traditional casino and sportsbook offerings and feature some very creative, exciting, fun and profitable weird, wild and whacky side bets that will be unique and proprietary to our site and not found anywhere else!"

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

