ON Semiconductor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 2, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT) on Aug. 2, 2021, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner: