ON Semiconductor to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 2, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT) on Aug. 2, 2021, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (833) 303-2043 (U.S./Canada) or: (236) 714-3942 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is 7573025.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient electronics innovations that help make the world greener, safer, inclusive and connected. The company has transformed into our customers’ supplier of choice for power, analog, sensor and connectivity solutions. The company’s superior products help engineers solve their most unique design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

