Brookfield Asset Management 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management’s 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on August 12th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com “News – Press Releases.” The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-866-688-9425 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-409-216-0815 (Conference ID: 5186345) at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2021.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until August 26, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or -1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 5186345).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Vice President, Branding & Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com  		Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com




