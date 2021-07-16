checkAd

Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff Is Ready and in Place to Promote Company; Chuck's Vintage Is Sponsoring Polo Hamptons Match & Event 2021 on July 24th Along With Internationally Known Cele

Autor: Accesswire
Christie Brinkley and BMW Also Hosting the "Hottest" Event in the Hamptons Plus Internationally Known Hosts Such as BMW North America, Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby's Realty Are Also Sponsoring the Polo Match & Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, which recently announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event and also announced that it will be in good company, with the other sponsors of the Match & Event.

On July 24, the event will be hosted by fashion icon Christie Brinkley and includes BMW North America, Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby's Realty…and more.

The Company and its staff are ready and in-place to promote both Solar and Chuck's Vintage to an audience composed of fashionistas, journalists, celebrities, buyers and potential partners for both the Company's divisions.

This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. The Polo Match & Cocktail Party will be held in Bridgehampton, at 900 Lumber Lane, on July 24, 2021 https://sociallifemagazine.com.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The clientele attending will include some of the world's most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses and as a sponsor, the Company's representatives will have the opportunity to gain new inroads for the company in both the Chuck's Vintage and the Company's cutting-edge solar technologies."

About Chuck's Vintage:
Chuck's Vintage provides its clients an all access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck's Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck's Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.

