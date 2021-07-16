Jennison hires head of ESG strategy

Jennison Associates, an active equities and fixed income manager with $241 billion in assets under management, 1 has hired Guillaume Mascotto as managing director, head of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy. Mascotto is based in New York and will report to Peter Clark, head of product and strategy, effective immediately. Jennison is an affiliate manager of PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) and one of the world’s top 10 asset managers 2 with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. 3

Guillaume Mascotto, Head of ESG Strategy (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created position, Mascotto will play a key role in setting the strategic direction and daily management of Jennison’s ESG activities, including research and integration of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. In partnership with colleagues across the firm and external industry groups, Mascotto will promote ESG best practices, drive ESG reporting efforts, and seek to ensure a fully supported ESG system and infrastructure to meet client needs.

Mascotto has over a decade of ESG-related experience, most recently as vice president, head of ESG and investment stewardship for American Century Investments, where he was responsible for leading the firm’s ESG investment research and stewardship efforts.

“The new head of ESG strategy will help us address the growing importance of ESG to our clients, our employees, and all of Jennison’s stakeholders,” said Peter Clark. “Guillaume will bring strategic oversight, transparency, and accountability to our ESG efforts, from the role it plays in our fundamental, bottom-up analysis to new product development. We’re thrilled that Guillaume has joined the Jennison team and, with his extensive ESG experience, we view him as the right person to spearhead our ongoing efforts in this space.”

Prior to American Century Investments, Mascotto was vice president, ESG credit research and portfolio management at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), and a senior ESG research analyst at MSCI. Mascotto earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in international affairs from the University of Quebec at Montreal. He also holds a master’s degree in international business and economics from The Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Jennison is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment.

ABOUT JENNISON ASSOCIATES, LLC

Founded in 1969, Jennison Associates offers a range of equity and fixed income investment strategies. Its equity expertise spans styles, geographies, and market capitalizations. Its fixed income capability includes investment grade active and structured strategies of various durations. Original fundamental research, specialized investment teams, strong client focus, and highly experienced investment professionals are among the firm’s competitive distinctions. As of June 30, 2021, Jennison managed $241 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit jennison.com.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world2 with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. With offices in 16 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate, and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

1 As of June 30, 2021. 2 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) is the 10th largest investment manager (out of 527 firms surveyed) in terms of global assets under management based on Pensions & Investments’ Top Money Managers list published on May 31, 2021. This ranking represents global assets under management by PFI as of Dec. 31, 2020. 3 As of March 31, 2021.

