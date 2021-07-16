checkAd

Clover Health Announces Grocery Benefit Is Available to Eligible Members in 101 Counties

Participating retailers include CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, and Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces that it's enhancing its current over-the-counter (OTC) benefit to include groceries. The new benefit is available to eligible members in 101 counties across Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Clover members who meet certain criteria, like having an underlying health condition, such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, or hypertension, will qualify for the benefit. Depending on the plan the individual is enrolled in, they will receive up to $125 in a quarterly stipend which can be used to purchase grocery items, or OTC items, at many major retailers, local supermarkets, and regional chains. The benefits card is easy to use and is similar to a gift card in that it has a barcode on the back which the store clerk scans upon checkout.

To allow for time to operationalize the enhanced benefit, Clover will pursue a phased rollout. In phase one, beginning August 1, 2021, members who qualify within Clover's Georgia, New Jersey and South Carolina markets will receive a $20 grocery stipend in addition to a separate, existing OTC benefit. In phase two, starting October 1, 2021, members who qualify within Clover’s Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas markets will receive the combined benefit.

“About 80% of Clover members have an underlying health condition, which means basic food access is vital to maintaining their physical and mental health. The inspiration for a grocery stipend stems from the countless empty fridges our nurses encounter when checking on our members in their homes. This benefit isn’t just about improving nutrition––we’re addressing food insecurity in its truest form; where people often have to make a hard choice between buying food, filling their prescriptions, or paying their utility bills,” said Vivek Garipalli, Clover’s Chief Executive Officer.

