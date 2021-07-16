Acme United Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
SHELTON, Conn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 9:00
a.m. EDT.
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-353-6461. International callers may dial 334-323-0501. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only, First Aid Central, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit,Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, DMT, and Med-Nap.
Contacts
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com
