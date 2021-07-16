checkAd

Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces 2021 Shareholder Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 15:11  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held via live audio webcast on July 15, 2021 (the “Meeting”), holders of common shares of SBBC: (i) elected Jeff Yauck, Brian Meadows, Paul Norman and Michael Galloro‎ ‎ to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Marcum LLP as SBBC’s auditors; and (iii) approved the equity incentive plan of the Company.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Shares for Services

In addition, the Company announces it entered into an advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) with BLIC Holdings LLC (the “Advisor”) dated February 18, 2021, an arm’s-length company controlled by Federico Urdaneta, pursuant to which payment for consulting services shall be made, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, in common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”). The Agreement contemplates payment to the Advisor an aggregate amount of USD$300,000 payable in four equal installments, to be paid quarterly commencing April 2021 in the form of cash or through issuance of Common Shares. The number of Common Shares shall be determined based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the payment date. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has elected to pay the first quarterly payment through the issuance of 13,233 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$6.83, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the Agreement shall be one (1) year, following which, by mutual agreement, may be renewed and/or extended for such period or periods and under such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Advisor.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.
Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (855) 553-7441
ir@simplybetterbrands.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces 2021 Shareholder Meeting Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held via live audio webcast on July 15, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board