checkAd

Medical Simulation Market is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 14% through 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 15:14  |  30   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's new industry analysis, the global medical simulation market analysis is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 14% through 2031.

Persistence Market Research Logo

Patient safety has always been a prominent concern in the healthcare industry. Medical errors needs to be controlled as there has been an increase in mortality rate. Death count has been mitigated significantly with the advent of simulation in healthcare.

There is increased awareness of minimally-invasive surgical procedures due to research & development in surgical tools. Healthcare simulation is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players due to increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgical procedures.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32070

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value. However, Europe is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from medical simulation products & services, as continuous advancements in digital healthcare are boosting market growth in the region.
  • The BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment is expected to offer the highest incremental opportunity, as many private banks are using SaaS models for email encryption, data loss prevention, and network protection.
  • Demand for medical simulation in Germany is estimated to grow modestly. There is an increase in adoption of minimally-invasive procedures in the country, which will fuel market growth.
  • Low-fidelity technology holds major share of market, as in medical training for nurses and doctors, preference is for shorter, low-fidelity technology that helps master individual tasks.
  • The markets in the U.S. and U.K. are slated to surge at around 13% CAGRs each, over the next ten years.
  • The medical simulation market in the China is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the next ten years, while that in the India at 14.9%.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32070

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medical Simulation Market is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 14% through 2031 NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As per Persistence Market Research's new industry analysis, the global medical simulation market analysis is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 14% through 2031. Patient safety has always been a prominent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;
Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR during the Study Period ...
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Photo Animation Leader D-ID Partners with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita to ...
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Paper Bottles Market to Register 6% CAGR Steered by Rising Focus on Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR
Statement Regarding Resolution of All Outstanding Disputes Involving Douglas Italia SpA, formerly ...
Hangzhou City Hosts 'Hangzhou Style Life of Song Dynasty Charm' in Macao to Promote Culture and ...
Ericsson reports second quarter results 2021
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area