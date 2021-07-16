checkAd

Tyler Technologies Enters into Agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help Expand Access to Residential Solar Energy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 15:17  |  27   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to integrate Tyler’s EnerGov Community Development software with the newly developed SolarAPP+. SolarAPP+, developed by NREL, is designed to streamline the review and inspection process for the installation of rooftop solar panels. Integrating this app into EnerGov will help accelerate and support the availability and expansion of renewable energy across the United States. It will also provide a seamless customer experience that will significantly reduce inspection and approval times for those obtaining permits to install solar panels on their homes.

“SolarAPP+ has been proven to save time for permitting departments without negatively impacting inspections in communities across Arizona and California,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cook, SolarAPP+ project lead, NREL. “The SolarAPP+ team is excited to work with EnerGov to bring the benefits of SolarAPP+ to every EnerGov customer nationwide, beginning with San Ramon, California.”

SolarAPP+ is a free online platform that automates the permitting process for residential rooftop solar. SolarAPP+ standardizes requirements and checks for safety and compliance on the spot to instantly catch code issues, typos, and errors, reducing the permitting process by at least five to as many as 20 business days. The result for the consumer is less waiting and a faster, more cost-effective option to go solar. If every system installed is delayed unnecessarily by just one day, the cost to the market will be approximately $4.7 million per day in lost revenue from electricity sales.

“Tyler is committed to working with NREL to integrate our solution to help streamline and minimize red tape for rooftop solar panel permitting,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “Integrating SolarAPP+ with EnerGov will allow for customers to easily obtain the necessary permits to install solar on their homes in one place and will significantly reduce inspection and approval times for solar panel permitting.”

The National League of Cities and DOE will hold a free webinar on July 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time for EnerGov customers to learn more about adopting SolarAPP+. NREL will provide an overview of the tool, its success in reducing permitting workload, and will discuss how SolarAPP+ can be easily deployed using existing permitting software.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Enters into Agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help Expand Access to Residential Solar Energy Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to integrate Tyler’s EnerGov Community Development software with the newly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Oregon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Tyler Technologies and Legal Aid BC Expand Partnership to Provide Full Service Online Dispute Resolution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Tyler Technologies Launches New Partnership with Missouri River Energy Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement with Florida Certification Board to Improve Online Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Tyler Technologies Announces 2021 Maine App Challenge Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21City of Destin, Florida, Goes Live on Tyler's Civic Services Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Tyler Technologies Named to Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List for 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten