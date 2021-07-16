Tyler Technologies Enters into Agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to Help Expand Access to Residential Solar Energy

“SolarAPP+ has been proven to save time for permitting departments without negatively impacting inspections in communities across Arizona and California,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cook, SolarAPP+ project lead, NREL. “The SolarAPP+ team is excited to work with EnerGov to bring the benefits of SolarAPP+ to every EnerGov customer nationwide, beginning with San Ramon, California.”

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to integrate Tyler’s EnerGov Community Development software with the newly developed SolarAPP+ . SolarAPP+, developed by NREL, is designed to streamline the review and inspection process for the installation of rooftop solar panels. Integrating this app into EnerGov will help accelerate and support the availability and expansion of renewable energy across the United States. It will also provide a seamless customer experience that will significantly reduce inspection and approval times for those obtaining permits to install solar panels on their homes.

SolarAPP+ is a free online platform that automates the permitting process for residential rooftop solar. SolarAPP+ standardizes requirements and checks for safety and compliance on the spot to instantly catch code issues, typos, and errors, reducing the permitting process by at least five to as many as 20 business days. The result for the consumer is less waiting and a faster, more cost-effective option to go solar. If every system installed is delayed unnecessarily by just one day, the cost to the market will be approximately $4.7 million per day in lost revenue from electricity sales.

“Tyler is committed to working with NREL to integrate our solution to help streamline and minimize red tape for rooftop solar panel permitting,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “Integrating SolarAPP+ with EnerGov will allow for customers to easily obtain the necessary permits to install solar on their homes in one place and will significantly reduce inspection and approval times for solar panel permitting.”

The National League of Cities and DOE will hold a free webinar on July 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time for EnerGov customers to learn more about adopting SolarAPP+. NREL will provide an overview of the tool, its success in reducing permitting workload, and will discuss how SolarAPP+ can be easily deployed using existing permitting software.

