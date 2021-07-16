checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for August 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 15:15  |  21   |   |   

COS COB, Conn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEN), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for August 2021. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2021 to holders of record as of July 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid in cash.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long- and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com
(212) 223-0561





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for August 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock COS COB, Conn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEN), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board