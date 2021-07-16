checkAd

Cerner to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results July 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens Friday, July 30. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8 a.m. CT that can be accessed via dial-in or webcast. On the call, Cerner will discuss its results and outlook and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments and other material and forward-looking information about business and financial matters.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. The company recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration. An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner BlogThe Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn or Twitter. Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contact: Misti Preston, Public Relations, (816) 201-5531

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, Investor Relations, (816) 201-2445





