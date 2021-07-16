Marble Financial Becomes a Member of the Financial Data and Technology Associations (FDATA) To Support Its Open Banking & Data Privacy Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce that it has joined as a member of the Financial Data and Technology Association (“FDATA”). FDATA provides its members with a collective seat at the industry negotiation table on several policy working groups, expert advisory groups, and task forces related to Open Banking.



Since 2016, Marble, and its identity and bank verification subsidiary Inverite, has leveraged customer-owned data for strategic data science initiatives that are strictly for the benefit of members through products and services that empower everyday Canadians that are excluded from major financial institutions. With credit and banking data for almost one million consumers, Marble and Inverite ensure industry-leading, up-to-date consent protocols that are user-friendly, secure, and flexible, giving members complete access and control to their credit and banking data. Through this extensive state-of-the-art security program and SOC 2 Type 1 standards, the Marble and Inverite technology solution are incredibly robust. By joining FDATA it empowers Marble to continue to uphold and improve these industry-leading standards through forwarding intelligence on crucial policy matters, changes, and trends.

Despite some major banks making it harder for Canadians to access a comprehensive overview of their financial data, Open Banking is well underway in Canada with the government's Open Banking Review Report, with 3.5 to 4 million consumers already sharing their financial data with third-party financial service providers. As open banking initiatives continue to gain traction, innovative financial technology like Marble and Inverite are well positioned to deliver personalized products, apps, and services based on consumer-permissioned data.

In leading the campaign for Open Banking, FDATA advocates for the end consumer’s absolute choice to select their service provider and in doing so, advocates on behalf of Marble and Inverite as they work with government, policy makers, and regulators to implement best practices to promote healthy competition. Marble and Inverite are committed to improving the speed, security, and scale of service. From technical standardization to access to data to fair processes that encourage innovation and customer choice, FDATA is committed to promoting customer-centric regulation built on honest and ethical Open Finance for both consumers and those organizations delivering financial services.