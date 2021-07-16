Tokens are in high demand in the jewelry market because of low competition, - Boris Smitski, СЕО Golden Cash

checkAd

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The cryptocurrency sector is growing even in an unfavorable climate. Although Bitcoin is trading nearly 50% below its all-time high reached in May, institutional investors are showing little interest in buying it and are instead looking for other opportunities.

"The cryptocurrency market is constantly changing. What is happening now is a simple story that is often repeated in this industry and fear of risks is not worth it. However, I believe that the market is a great opportunity for projects and companies involved in this sector to step back from their commitments and focus on developing new products and development strategies." - Boris Smitski says.

The Golden Cash was originally designed to increase sales in the jewelry industry. The platform connects jewelry brands, producers and buyers to facilitate their interaction. At the same time, token holders get the opportunity to increase their investments.

Boris Smitski said that tokens will not meet any competition in the jewelry industry. This will ensure interest in the payment system and thus demand and profit. He also mentioned that tokens have evolved from utility tokens or security tokens to exchange, governance and liquidity pool tokens. It is necessary to keep in mind that tokens are volatile, just like the entire cryptocurrency market.

«If cryptocurrencies were not volatile, no one would want to deal with them and trade them. The motivation to work with this niche would disappear. It is vital for the market to remain cyclical and stay as far away from centralization or regulation as possible in accordance with what is called "civilized behavior". The crypto market has a lot of room to grow, and volatility will be the key impetus for this division!", - Boris Smitski assured.

Boris Smitski is an international businessman with vast experience in investment, consulting and banking. He is known for investing in gold production and mining, as well as founding an international jewelry brand Golden Cash. He was one of the first to invest in Bitcoin. He also consulted the PaPa Coin project during its launch.

The Golden Cash platform ensures a networking environment to connect key players in the jewelry industry and ensure their seamless interaction. Its main goal is to build a powerful and mutually beneficial community for producers, brands and sellers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560192/Boris_Smitski_CEO_Golden_Cash.jpg




