​​​​​​​Endor AG gives outlook for virtual Annual General Meeting 2021

Landshut, July 16, 2021 - Endor AG published the agenda for the virtual Annual General Meeting 2021, which will take place on August 25, 2021. The agenda of the Annual General Meeting includes resolutions on a share split and elections to the Supervisory Board.

In the course of the planned share split, the company proposes to the shareholders a capital increase from own funds in the amount of EUR 13,560,386.00. Accordingly, the share capital would increase from previously EUR 1,937,198.00 to EUR 15,497,584.00. The shareholders will thus receive seven additional shares for each share held without additional payment. One of the main aims of the share split is to increase liquidity through the higher number of shares in circulation.

The AGM agenda also includes a resolution on changes to the Endor Supervisory Board. Thomas Mayrhofer and Richard Rösener will resign from their mandates at the end of the Annual General Meeting in the best possible agreement with the Company. The Company proposes Ingo Weber and Rudolf Dittrich as their successors.

Ingo Weber is Managing Partner of Carcharodon Capital GmbH, a venture capital investor, as well as a member of the supervisory or advisory boards of various listed and privately held companies. After studying business administration in Nuremberg, Ingo Weber began his professional career at the international auditing firm Arthur Andersen. Here he accompanied numerous software and Internet companies to the stock exchange. In 2000, he founded his own management consultancy, FAS AG, with a focus on financial consulting and M&A transactions. In 2017, he merged FAS AG with the WTS Group, one of the leading German tax consulting companies, and served as Managing Partner until October 2020. Ingo Weber will support the supervisory board of Endor AG in the further development and expansion of the structures in the financial area.