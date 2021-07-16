checkAd

Temas Resources’s Partner Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on its Boron Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 15:30  |  51   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 17, 2021, the Company’s option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures has received a conditional approval by TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) as of July 14th. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Erin Ventures will provide Temas Resources with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the “Property”) located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, Temas Resources will provide Erin Ventures with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants in the company and will incur €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.

Final acceptance of this submission will be conditional upon Erin Ventures satisfying the filing requirements as outlined in Policy 5.3, Section 5, of TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, which include: 1). Shareholder Approval: Written consent of shareholders holding over 50% of Erin Ventures’ issued and outstanding approving this transaction will be required; and, 2). a copy of the director’s resolution approving this transaction. Such filing requirements must be satisfied within 30 days after the Exchange's conditional acceptance (or such longer period of time as may be consented to by the Exchange) and before closing of the Transaction.

About Piskanja Boron Property

Erin’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. (“Balkan Gold”), holds Erin’s rights to Piskanja, Erin’s boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (“CIM Standards”), as disclosed in Erin’s report titled, “Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019” - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.06.21Temas Resources and Erin Ventures Sign Definitive Agreement for the Joint Development of Piskanja Boron Project
Business Wire (engl.)