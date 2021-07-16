checkAd

Schneider provides aid to pandemic relief efforts in India

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today the company donated funds to the American Red Cross to support India in its fight against COVID-19.  
  
The Red Cross directed the funds to the Indian Red Cross Society. The second wave of COVID-19 swept across India stressing hospitals and medical supplies.  
  
“Schneider has been a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “This donation will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts with much-needed medical supplies and resources during an extremely challenging time for India.”  
  
Schneider’s donation will assist the thousands of Red Cross workers and volunteers currently in India to:  

  • Provide oxygen for critical patients.  
  • Transport patients to medical facilities.  
  • Provide vaccines in urban and rural areas.  
  • Supply masks, soap and hygiene kits.  
  • Distribute meals and food rations.  
  • Provide emotional support.  
  • Continue to actively share information about the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrate proper hygiene practices.  

“COVID-19 is sweeping across India and severely affecting urban and rural communities,” said Emily Osment, global spokesperson for the American Red Cross. “As the need continues to rise, the Red Cross is committed to alleviating pain and suffering in the country by providing lifesaving support through ambulances, oxygen, vaccination support and more.”  
  
About Schneider 
 
Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting. 
 
With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead. 
 
For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider. 
 
