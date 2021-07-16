DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : 16-Jul-2021 / 15:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN INCREASED SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") is providing its stakeholders with updates on two important matters. As previously, this offer does not constitute an admission of liability by any member of the Steinhoff Group, or its directors, officers or employees in respect of any legal claims or litigation proceedings.

Increased Settlement Proposal

Since the announcement of the original Steinhoff global settlement proposal on 27 July 2020, the Group's underlying businesses have shown resilient financial and operational performance and an increase in the value of a number of its investments, notwithstanding that they continue to face challenging markets. As a direct consequence of these developments, positive currency movements and improved outlook, SIHNV and SIHPL have concluded that they will increase the settlement offer as follows:

- An additional EUR 243m is to be contributed by SIHNV and allocated proportionately among SIHNV claimants (both SIHNV Market Purchase Claimants and SIHNV Contractual Claimants) and SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants, on top of which a separate EUR 26m pro rata increase will be paid to Hemisphere CPU creditors.

- As a result the total settlement offer to SIHNV Contractual Claimants and SIHPL and SIHNV Market Purchase Claimants will increase from EUR 370m to EUR 613m (a 66 per cent increase). The total settlement amount now available to SIHINV and SIHPL Market Purchase Claimants is estimated to be approximately EUR 442m.