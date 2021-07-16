checkAd

Stats Perform adds exclusive coverage of elite BWF badminton tournaments to its live video and data service

Digital sports content pioneer Stats Perform becomes exclusive official provider of Badminton World Federation live streams and ultrafast data from 2022 

Announces 70% increase in BWF live streaming volumes

Badminton's elite events join 14 other sports in Stats Perform's portfolio of 37,000+ premium live sports video events 

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and LONDON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports content and technology provider Stats Perform was named the exclusive distributor of live streams and real-time stats to licensed betting operators for the elite men's, women's and mixed tournaments of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). 

While the five-year deal commences in January 2022, the digital sports content pioneer is already working to increase the volume of live video streams from BWF tournaments by over 70% to nearly 7,500 games per year, up from 4,300 previously.  

The newly-expanded package will include 100% coverage of all players on all courts from the BWF World Championships, the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, World Men's and Women's Team Championships), the BWF Sudirman Cup (World Mixed Team Championships), all four levels of the BWF World Tour (Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, Super 300), the BWF Tour Super 100, and the BWF World Tour Finals.  

In a further upgrade to the BWF's previous arrangement for licensed sportsbooks, all streams will be available worldwide, including in the country of the respective tournament host. 

BWF news video clips, live scores, and stats will also be distributed to media worldwide through Stats Perform's sports news content service, Pressbox. 

Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer, Stats Perform, said: "Elite badminton has a huge global following with lots of scope for growth and we're delighted that the BWF has chosen Stats Perform's vision to help them realise its potential.

"Increasing live coverage and news coverage will boost the exposure and appeal of BWF events to fans, helping bring them closer to the action.

"It's a privilege to be partnering with the BWF and we're already seeing a great response from our customers." 

BWF badminton becomes the latest addition to Stats Perform's prestigious set of live video and data rights for licensed sportsbooks, which includes WTA tennis, Spanish La Liga football, French Ligue 1 football, Copa Libertadores football, Australian NBL basketball and numerous other premier global sports leagues. 

About Stats Perform   
Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. SportsContentCo is the exclusive reseller of Stats Perform premium sports betting content to licensed sportsbooks in the United States.  For more information, visit StatsPerform.com or SportsContentCo.com. 

