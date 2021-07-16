checkAd

6km Educational Walk to Discover the Wind Farm of Assac

The Tourist Office of the Tarn Valley & Monts de l'Albigeois, the Town Hall of Assac and CGN Europe Energy will organize this summer 2 visits accessible to the general public dedicated to the discovery of the wind farm of Assac

PARIS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30th and August 27th, the Tourist Office of the Tarn Valley & Monts de l'Albigeois, the Town Hall of Assac and CGN Europe Energy, European actor in green energies, invite the general public to discover the wind farm of Assac. In total, visitors will be able to walk 6km of educational trail, named "From wind turbines to windmills".

The 10 wind turbines are 85 meters high, with their blades of 45 meters, totaling an electricity production of 30,000 megawatts in 2020, enough to supply 6,500 homes, or about 14,000 inhabitants. The three players have been working together for several months to develop this "industrial tourism" project. It is a strong asset in the community's development strategy.

An innovation to protect biodiversity

In order to protect biodiversity, CGN Europe Energy has set up an innovative system in the heart of the park. Indeed, motion detectors and loudspeakers for sound scaring have been installed to detect animals when the risk of impact is identified. In concrete terms, a very short sound signal is projected to divert the bird from its trajectory and thus avoid the danger of any impact.

Benefits for the community

In addition, this wind farm is also an asset for the farmers operating in the vicinity, who say they are satisfied with this park. "We are sensitive to renewable energy because we had to find something to be less dependent on fossil fuels. So, wind turbines are a good way to make up for these resources," says Louis Cabot, owner of the Bontemps farm.

VISIT DATES: Friday, July 30 and Friday, August 27, 2021. 3 visit slots are proposed, each limited to 20 people: 10:30 am, 11 am and 11:30 am

FREE - reservation required 05 63 55 39 14 www.valleedutarn-tourisme.com

About CGN Europe Energy

With a total generating capacity of 2.4 gigawatts, CGN Europe Energy is one of the leading suppliers of green energy in Europe. The company's activities focus on the research, construction, operation and production of so-called clean and renewable energies, such as wind turbines and photovoltaic panels.

In 2020, CGN Europe Energy supplied 5 billion kWh of green energy for 2 million European homes, making a contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to that of creating 13,000 square hectares of woodland.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575665/CGN_Europe_Energy.mp4  




