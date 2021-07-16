checkAd

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value(s)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

 

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

 

 

Net Asset Value

 

As at the close of business on 15 July 2021 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 125.91 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 30 July 2021).

 

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited        

01534 700 000

 





