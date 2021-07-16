checkAd

Contrast Media Market worth $5.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Contrast Media/ Contrast Agent Market by Type (Iodinated Contrast Media), Modality (X-Ray/CT, MRI, and Ultrasound), Application (Radiology), End User (Hospitals), Indication (Cancer), Route of Administration (Oral), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Contrast Media Market is projected to USD 5.9 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing approvals of contrast agents, rising volume of CT and MRI examinations performed, growing number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, and availability of reimbursement are the major factors driving the growth of the contrast agents market.

The microbubble contrast media segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and iodinated contrast media accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the contrast media/ contrast agents market is segmented into iodinated contrast media, gadolinium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media, and barum-based contrast media. Iodinated contrast media account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.

North America was the largest regional market for the contrast agents market in 2020

The contrast media market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America was the largest regional market in 2020. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to presence of major players in the region, high prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

However, the Asia Pacific contrast media market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, rising disposable income, growth in the medical device industries, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

