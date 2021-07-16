checkAd

Sinclair to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021 at 7 30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 16:48  |  37   |   |   

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its second quarter 2021 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Webcasts." The dial-in number for the earnings call is 877-407-8033.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available. The company’s press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinclair to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021 at 7 30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its second quarter 2021 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:30 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21 Sinclair Broadcast Group’s The National Desk Announces On-Air Talent for Evening Broadcast Launching September 27
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21STIRR Continues to Expand Content Offerings, Adding Locally Produced News Specials to STIRR City
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Sinclair’s WUTV/FOX 29 Launches Local News Operations, Providing Buffalo, NY Communities with the Latest In-Depth Local Coverage
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Sinclair Elects Board and Ratifies Independent Auditor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 42 National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards, More Than Any Other News Organization in the Region
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten