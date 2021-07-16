

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.07.2021 / 16:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: RMU CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Unterberger Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry AG

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 388,717 shares as part of an employee stock ownership plan that was dissolved in the course of Cherry AG's IPO. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.00 EUR 12438944.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.00 EUR 12438944.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

