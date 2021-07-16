checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.07.2021 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marcel
Last name(s): Stolk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 71,817 shares as part of an employee stock ownership plan that was dissolved in the course of Cherry AG's IPO.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 2298144.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.00 EUR 2298144.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

 
