checkAd

DIDI Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (NYSE: DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), and/or (2) securities between June 27, 2021 and July 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/didi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi "had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC [People's Republic of China] laws and regulations"; (2) DiDi's app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (3) the CAC would require all Chinese app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/didi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DiDi you have until September 7, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

DiDi Global (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Didi Aktie - das bessere Uber aus China
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIDI Shareholder Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm Attorney Advertising-Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (NYSE: DIDI) and certain of its directors on behalf of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:33 UhrModerna, BioNTech, Didi, Joyy, Square, Splunk, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Teladoc Health - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
13.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DIDI INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Facebook, Tal Education, Didi Global, Disney, Virgin Galactic, Nvidia - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12.07.21Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – DIDI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Nach dem Didi-Crash: Sollten Investoren die Finger von Asien-Aktien lassen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wall Street holt neuen Schwung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte