checkAd

ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 17:00  |  31   |   |   

16 July, 2021, 17:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its second quarter 2021 EBITDA sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 15-20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period           Number of sell-side
 analysts participation 		EBITDA consensus
 average $ million
2Q 2021 15 $4,668

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:

  • Barclays – Tom Zhang
  • CITI – Ephrem Ravi
  • Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel
  • Credit Suisse – Carsten Riek
  • Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz
  • Exane - Seth Rosenfeld
  • Goldman Sachs - Jack O’Brien
  • Groupo Santander - Robert Jackson
  • GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual
  • ING - Stijn Demeester
  • Jefferies - Alan Spence
  • Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser
  • Keybanc - Phil Gibbs
  • Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel
  • Oddo - Alain Williams

Disclaimer
The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures 16 July, 2021, 17:00 CET ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its second quarter 2021 EBITDA sell-side analysts’ consensus figures. The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board