checkAd

Uppgard Konsult AB Update on its Share Purchase Initiative for Petroteq Energy Inc (TSX-V:PQE, OTC:PQEFF, FSE:PQCF)

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 14:05  |  20   |   |   

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PQE) (OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company')announces that on July 7, 2021 the Client signed an …

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PQE) (OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company')
announces that on July 7, 2021 the Client signed an engagement letter with a renowned international law firm based in Canada with proven experience in the field of mergers and acquisitions as well as in the energy sector in general and oil & gas in particular.

The scope of the work is to assist with regards to takeover bid / tender offer for shares in Petroteq Energy Inc. in Canada.

We are looking into further strengthening the team and bringing in another consulting firm that has extensive experience and knowledge in the North American markets.

To further earn shareholder confidence, the Client provided Uppgard Consult AB with a hard proof of fund for 120 million Euro to demonstrate the financial resources necessary to support the proposed acquisition and the future development of the technology and expansion of the business.

Uppgard Konsult AB has permission to disclose the proof of funds to shareholders interested in the takeover offer

Uppgard Konsult AB has made an official offer to purchase up to 200 million shares of Petroteq Energy Inc. at 0.50 Euro per share cash from it's shareholders, subject to Uppgard Konsult AB's terms and conditions.

It's expected and anticipated to complete a his offer by September 30, 2021.

For further information please visit the website of the German Federal Gazette:

https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/start?2
(https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/start?2)

and/or contact Uppgard Consult AB at:
email: info@uppgardab.com 
tel.: + 46 (8) 465 026 18

Upon clicking on the link and searching for 'Uppgard' or 'Petroteq' select under Business Disclosures the latest offer from the 06/29/2021 'Freiwilliges öffentliches Kaufangebot an die Aktionäre der Petroteq Energy', Amendment of publication of 04/16/2021, the purported offer can be reviewed in the German language.

The purchase offer is subject to Uppgard Konsult AB's terms and conditions.

The German federal gazette the 'Bundesanzeiger' , is the official publication of the Federal Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany and the official proclamation and announcement organ for legally mandated announcements by the private sector in Germany.

Please note that this is not investment advice or an offer to purchase investments.

We strongly recommend that all investors consult with their own financial representatives or investment advisors before making any decisions.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we 'expect', 'intend', 'plan', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'should', or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Uppgard Konsult AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655815/Uppgard-Konsult-AB-Update-on-its-Sha ...

Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uppgard Konsult AB Update on its Share Purchase Initiative for Petroteq Energy Inc (TSX-V:PQE, OTC:PQEFF, FSE:PQCF) KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:PQE) (OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company')announces that on July 7, 2021 the Client signed an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters
INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.
Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Loop Industries Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year ...
FingerMotion Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cann American Corp. Announces New Board Member
Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21Petroteq kündigt Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierungen einschließlich Beteiligung durch den CEO an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Petroteq erzielt für die erste LKW-Ladung Öl nach dem Wiederhochfahren des Betriebs einen WTI-Preis
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
17.06.21WTI Price Paid for The First Truck Load Of Oil Produced After Restart of Operations
Accesswire | Analysen