75008 PARIS

Registered on the Paris Trade and Company Register

under number 712 042 456

Description of the share buyback program

authorized by the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting

of May 11, 2021

In accordance with the provisions of European Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, and with articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, this description sets out the objectives, terms and conditions of the share buyback program of Dassault Aviation (the “Company”), a proposal which was authorized by the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 11, 2021.

Dassault Aviation, a major player in the aeronautic industry, both at a European and International level, is the only Group in the world capable of conceiving, producing, realizing and supporting fighter aircraft, political independence instruments, and business jets, instruments for both work and economic development.

In 2020, Dassault Aviation Group’s adjusted turnover reached EUR 5,5 billion, with an adjusted net income of EUR 396 million.

Dassault Aviation’s shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (segment A) under DSS. ISIN Code: FR0000121725.

I. General Meeting at which the buyback program was authorized – the legal framework

This buyback program, which complies with articles L. 22-10-62 and following of the French Commercial Code, was authorized by the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of May 11, 2021 (fourteenth resolution).

This resolution sets forth that as from the date of the next Board Meeting that will decide to implement this new buyback program, it terminates with respect to the unused portion of the share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 12, 2020.

The redeemed shares under this new buyback program will be deprived of voting and dividend rights while they are held by Dassault Aviation.

II. Number of shares and percentage of the share capital held by the Company

As of June 30, 2021, the capital of the Company consists of 8,348,703 shares.