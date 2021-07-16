checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. (UI)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 17:25  |  21   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 19, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ubiquiti Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled “Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach ‘Catastrophic’” stating that the Company had downplayed a data breach from January 2021 and that the “third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication.” According to the article, the attacker(s) had accessed “privileged credentials that were previously stored in the LastPass account of a Ubiquiti IT employee, and gained root administrator access to all Ubiquiti AWS [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including all S3 data buckets, all application logs, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies.” As a result, the article noted that the Company should have immediately invalidated customers’ credentials and forced a reset, rather than asking customers to change their passwords when they next log on.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti’s customers’ systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 19, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Ubiquiti Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming July 19, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ubiquiti Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
OATLY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oatly Group AB on Behalf of Oatly Stockholders and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten