PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – July 16, 2021

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights 30/06/2021 452,901,294 Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,757,755



Number of exercisable voting rights: 621,585,603

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.

