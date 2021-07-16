checkAd

Schneider’s expertise positions the company on Gartner's Third-Party Logistics Provider Magic Quadrant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 18:00  |  49   |   |   

Green Bay, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced it has been named a Challenger on the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers in North America. 

Gartner placed Schneider in the Challenger category for the third straight year based on the company's expertise, innovation and robust service offerings to customers.  

"Being positioned on the Gartner Magic Quadrant strengthens the expertise, innovation and robust service offerings Schneider provides to customers," said Mike Kukiela, Schneider senior vice president of Supply Chain and Distribution Management. "As a company, we are extremely proud of this achievement. Companies evaluated in the Magic Quadrant are insight and service leaders within the 3PL industry."  

According to Gartner, Schneider's strengths include:  

  • A well-respected, long-standing broad spectrum of transportation-related services and expertise – customers admire Schneider's industry-leading capabilities and progressive thought leaders.  
  • Schneider's unique ability to understand its customers' challenges and design a suite of solutions across its platforms, and a proven track record of developing and implementing market solutions that drive excellent reliability and favorable costs.  
  • Being one of the few participants piloting and driving forward blockchain in its organization and being a founding member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) and continuing to be actively involved and committed to the exploration of blockchain.  

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates the prominent third-party logistics providers in North America based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. 

About Schneider 

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting. 

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead. 

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider. 

 

Source: Schneider SNDR 

 

-END- 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman
Schneider
9203707188
leitermank@schneider.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider’s expertise positions the company on Gartner's Third-Party Logistics Provider Magic Quadrant Green Bay, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced it has been named a Challenger on the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board