checkAd

DGAP-News Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 18:06  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend

16.07.2021 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SCRIP DIVIDEND

Luxembourg, July 16, 2021 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("Grand City Properties" or the "Company") announces today the results of the scrip dividend announced in its press release of 1 July 2021 ("Scrip Dividend").

Shareholders of approximately 118 million shares opted to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares of Grand City Properties. Accordingly, 4,323,849 new shares will be delivered in connection with the Scrip Dividend.

As previously announced, the cash dividend is expected to be paid on 20 July 2021, and the new shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 26 July 2021.

About the Company

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Grand City Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend 16.07.2021 / 18:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 586 Millionen
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von 10 Millionen US-Dollar ...
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr and PSE&G Sign Contract for Advanced Metering Deployment
EQS-Adhoc: Lonza Extends Collaboration with Major Biopharmaceutical Partner for Large-Scale Monoclonal ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals Corp. führt Explorationsprogramm fort und erweitert die Aktivitäten auf ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Sehr gutes Ergebnis zum 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:14 UhrNORDLB stuft Grand City Properties auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.07.21DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gross) per share
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Bundesregierung: Angebotsmieten steigen nicht mehr so schnell
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21BERENBERG belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen