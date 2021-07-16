THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Grand City Properties S.A. announces results of scrip dividend 16.07.2021

Luxembourg, July 16, 2021 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("Grand City Properties" or the "Company") announces today the results of the scrip dividend announced in its press release of 1 July 2021 ("Scrip Dividend").

Shareholders of approximately 118 million shares opted to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares of Grand City Properties. Accordingly, 4,323,849 new shares will be delivered in connection with the Scrip Dividend.

As previously announced, the cash dividend is expected to be paid on 20 July 2021, and the new shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 26 July 2021.

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 1, Avenue du Bois, L-1251 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.