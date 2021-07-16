checkAd

DSM Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 18:09  |  32   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
16 July 2021

The Company announces that on 16 July 2021 it bought back 15,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 74.5 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares) 55,550,002
Ordinary Shares held in treasury         3,965,661
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)
 51,584,341

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 51,584,341 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary                                                                                                         
020 7630 4333





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Transaction in Own Shares Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69Transaction in Own Shares16 July 2021 The Company announces that on 16 July 2021 it bought back 15,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Core One Labs Announces Details of Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Interim Report January – June 2021
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board