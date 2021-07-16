Applied UV, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Public Offering of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the closing of its underwritten registered public offering of 480,000 shares of 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $12.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 72,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock will be paid when declared by the Company's Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 10.5% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, payable monthly, equivalent to $2.625 per year. The shares of Series A Preferred Stock are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "AUVIP" on July 20, 2021.