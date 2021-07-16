checkAd

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP DRONE-BASED NATURAL HYDROGEN AND HELIUM DETECTION TECHNOLOGY

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Energy Ventures, LLC (“NEV”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), signed a binding letter of intent with Perspectum Drone Inspection Services Ltd. (“PDIS”), to create and fund a new enterprise dedicated to developing and commercializing PDIS’s drone-based natural hydrogen and helium detection technology.

New Energy Ventures and PDIS will collaborate to jointly develop the early stage technology further, produce a working protype and refine the business model for commercialization. “It is important that we all do our part to help reach an energy efficient low carbon future. NEV plans to contribute to this mission by partnering with talented entrepreneurial management teams to develop technologies that will help protect our planet and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Tara Roberts CEO of New Energy Ventures, LLC.

"Perspectum is pleased and excited to collaborate with New Energy Ventures in the search for naturally occurring, native hydrogen – the only realistic approach to a net zero energy source. For the past two years, Perspectum has been developing drone-based/AI-driven, multi-sensor arrays for methane detection in the oil and gas industry allowing clients to meet the ever-increasing reporting and compliance requirements focused on greenhouse gas emissions. Developing a drone-based detection system to identify natural hydrogen emanations is a logical progression for our Company," said Ty Pfeifer, CEO of Perspectum. "We obviously want to be on the leading edge of this rapidly growing trend and the synergies of the partners in this collaboration create a strong organization," continued Pfeifer.

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen, the most abundant element on Earth, has become a key component of the global energy transition to zero-carbon energy and provides numerous opportunities for attractive financial returns. Hydrogen is also gaining unprecedented economic and political momentum globally as an alternative net-zero energy vector and a complement to the ‘electrify everything’ movement. Bank of America forecasts that the hydrogen industry is at a tipping point and headed to $11 trillion, with hydrogen production projected to see a 5000% increase by 2026. Global demand for clean and green energy continues to increase rapidly, coupled with the need to optimize production, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Energy companies will increasingly need to embrace the concept of clean tech by focusing on both the tools and processes to solve such challenges. The field of natural (or native) hydrogen exploration has recently emerged on the international stage as a potentially viable alternative production method with costs projected to be significantly lower than steam methane reforming (“grey hydrogen”) and electrolysis using renewable energy (“green hydrogen”).

