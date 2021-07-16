--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company Information/Contracts16.07.2021Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, announces today the signing ofan investment deal with the US based BOUSTEAD banking group in order to raiseadditional working capital and list on NASDAQ by Q1 2022.XB Systems has decided to opt for a listing on the American NASDAQ market, whichhas proven itself as a highly dynamic market particularly for companies in theeSports and online gaming sector. With BOUSTEAD Securities as a strong partner,XBS is confident that it will achieve a multiple of its current marketcapitalization and strong liquidity in its shares on NASDAQ.BOUSTEAD has successfully completed previous IPO's on NASDAQ in the eSports andiGaming sector and has a strong investor base and a proven track record that XBSrequires in order to obtain its justified market recognition and valuation. Thetransaction will involve a delisting on the Vienna MTF and restructuring in theUSA prior to a NASDAQ IPO. The anticipated merger with Ultraplay/Galaxy Groupannounced in April 2021 will therefore be completed as part of the new structurein the US to maximize valuation for all shareholders going forward.end of disclosed inside information================================================================================About XB Systems AG: XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and softwaredevelopment. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-arteSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionateteam of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achievingexcellence for its customers and users alike.About Boustead Securities: Boustead Securities is an investment banking firmthat advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises andrestructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies andtransactions. Its core value proposition is its ability to create opportunitythrough innovative solutions and tenacious execution.Further inquiry note:Press contact:Russ StevensEmail: press@xb.systemsend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4970854OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG