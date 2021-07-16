EANS-Adhoc XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information/Contracts
16.07.2021
Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, announces today the signing of
an investment deal with the US based BOUSTEAD banking group in order to raise
additional working capital and list on NASDAQ by Q1 2022.
XB Systems has decided to opt for a listing on the American NASDAQ market, which
has proven itself as a highly dynamic market particularly for companies in the
eSports and online gaming sector. With BOUSTEAD Securities as a strong partner,
XBS is confident that it will achieve a multiple of its current market
capitalization and strong liquidity in its shares on NASDAQ.
BOUSTEAD has successfully completed previous IPO's on NASDAQ in the eSports and
iGaming sector and has a strong investor base and a proven track record that XBS
requires in order to obtain its justified market recognition and valuation. The
transaction will involve a delisting on the Vienna MTF and restructuring in the
USA prior to a NASDAQ IPO. The anticipated merger with Ultraplay/Galaxy Group
announced in April 2021 will therefore be completed as part of the new structure
in the US to maximize valuation for all shareholders going forward.
end of disclosed inside information
About XB Systems AG: XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software
development. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art
eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate
team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving
excellence for its customers and users alike.
About Boustead Securities: Boustead Securities is an investment banking firm
that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and
restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and
transactions. Its core value proposition is its ability to create opportunity
through innovative solutions and tenacious execution.
Further inquiry note:
Press contact:
Russ Stevens
Email: press@xb.systems
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4970854
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG
