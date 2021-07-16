checkAd

EANS-Adhoc XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.07.2021, 18:35  |  51   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information/Contracts
16.07.2021

Frankfurt am Main - XB Systems AG, ticker: XBS, announces today the signing of
an investment deal with the US based BOUSTEAD banking group in order to raise
additional working capital and list on NASDAQ by Q1 2022.

XB Systems has decided to opt for a listing on the American NASDAQ market, which
has proven itself as a highly dynamic market particularly for companies in the
eSports and online gaming sector. With BOUSTEAD Securities as a strong partner,
XBS is confident that it will achieve a multiple of its current market
capitalization and strong liquidity in its shares on NASDAQ.

BOUSTEAD has successfully completed previous IPO's on NASDAQ in the eSports and
iGaming sector and has a strong investor base and a proven track record that XBS
requires in order to obtain its justified market recognition and valuation. The
transaction will involve a delisting on the Vienna MTF and restructuring in the
USA prior to a NASDAQ IPO. The anticipated merger with Ultraplay/Galaxy Group
announced in April 2021 will therefore be completed as part of the new structure
in the US to maximize valuation for all shareholders going forward.


end of disclosed inside information
================================================================================
About XB Systems AG: XB Systems AG specializes in eSports, iGaming and software
development. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users state-of-the-art
eSports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts. With a passionate
team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to achieving
excellence for its customers and users alike.

About Boustead Securities: Boustead Securities is an investment banking firm
that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and
restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and
transactions. Its core value proposition is its ability to create opportunity
through innovative solutions and tenacious execution.



Further inquiry note:
Press contact:
Russ Stevens
Email: press@xb.systems



end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4970854
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG


XB Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc XB SYSTEMS AG SIGNS US INVESTMENT BANKING DEAL TO LIST ON NASDAQ IN 2022 - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Authentix® schließt Übernahme von Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) ab und ...
Boosted Commerce etabliert den "Seller Circle", um seine erfolgreichen Unternehmer zu ...
ReCarbon, Inc. und H2Renewables, LLC schließen Liefervertrag zur Entwicklung von 5 ...
Euroclear H1 2021 - Strong growth in business income and continued investment
Sacher über den Dächern Salzburgs - die Sky Suite im neuen fünften Stock
Baukredite: Zinsen online sechs Prozent günstiger als im Bundesschnitt (FOTO)
SKODA gewinnt sieben Titel bei der Wahl 'Firmenauto des Jahres 2021' (FOTO)
Landgericht Nürnberg verurteilt Stellantis im Diesel-Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler / Dr. ...
LearnWorlds erhält 32 Millionen USD an Wachstumsfinanzierung von Insight Partners, um ...
Das Aktionsbündnis gegen Kunststoffabfälle (Plastic Waste Coalition) des CGF führt ...
Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Ford entwickelt Parfüm - Benzin-Fans kommen mit dem vollelektrischen Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ...
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
Immobilienbranche: ESG-konforme sind wettbewerbsfähig (FOTO)
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch Group strukturiert sich neu
Grüner Wasserstoff: UmweltBank finanziert Leuchtturmprojekt in Wunsiedel (FOTO)
HARTMANN wird Hygienepartner der Allianz Arena in München (FOTO)
Baustoffpreise und hohe Nachfrage treiben Angebotspreise für Fertighäuser bundesweit um ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 