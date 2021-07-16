checkAd

Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend

16.07.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SCRIP DIVIDEND

16 July 2021

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces today the results of the Scrip Dividend announced in its corporate news of 1 July 2021.

Shareholders of approximately 541 million shares opted to receive their dividend in the form of shares in the Company. Accordingly, 18,124,134 shares in the Company will be delivered to shareholders in connection with the Scrip Dividend.

As previously announced, the cash dividend is expected to be paid on 20 July 2021, and the shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 26 July 2021.


About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

DISCLAIMER

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

DGAP-News Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend 16.07.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, …

