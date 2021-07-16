checkAd

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 18:30  |  42   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

Investors suffering losses on their FTA investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In June 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its IPO for $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) and that “FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $1.27 per share, or 6.67%, to close at $17.75 per share on July 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Full Truck Alliance Company Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Q2 2021 Financial Results: Alcoa Corporation Sets Record for Highest Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share
Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania ...
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial ...
GP STRATEGIES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GP Strategies ...
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:29 UhrCLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21YMM INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten