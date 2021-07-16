J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice



16 July 2021



Novem Group SA



Pre Stabilisation Notice



J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: + 49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager may stabilise the offer of the following securities within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).The securities:



Issuer: Novem Group S.A.



Guarantor (if any): Na



Aggregate nominal amount: 14,984,848 no-par value shares



Description: No-par value shares, ISIN LU235631474



Offer price: EUR 16.50



Other offer terms: Na



Stabilisation:



Stabilising Manager(s): J.P. Morgan AG



Stabilisation period expected to start on: 19 July 2021



Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 23 August 2021



Existence, maximum size of over-allotment option: 1,954,545 no-par value shares



Stabilisation market place: Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra







In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.




