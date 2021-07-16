checkAd

The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit opens (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
16.07.2021, 18:55  |  49   |   |   

Qingdao (ots) - The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit was opened in Qingdao
on July 15th. 306 overseas companies of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 517
global industry leading companies attended the summit online; Among the Fortune
Global 500 companies, 125 overseas companies attended it offline, with a total
number of 378 people, including 24 global vice presidents, 70 presidents of
China and 100 vice presidents of China; 33 domestic companies attended it
offline, including 14 global presidents; Among the global industry leading
companies, 142 overseas companies attended it offline, and 120 domestic
companies attended it offline, including 198 guests with positions not lower
than vice president. Five international organizations and 20 domestic and
foreign business associations attended the summit. Ambassadors from four
countries and envoys from 14 countries attended it offline. This summit followed
the theme of the first summit- "Multinationals and China", discussing the roles
and opportunities of multinationals in China's new development pattern and
looking forward to the reform and development of global industrial, supply and
value chains in the post-epidemic era.

At the opening ceremony, Enrique Lores, HP CEO of the United States, Sohn Kyung
Shik, CJ Group President of South Korea, Fabrice Fourcade, EDF Corporate Vice
President, President of China and other leaders of Fortune Global 500 companies
reviewed and summarized the origin and cooperation results between their
companies and China through "online and offline" ways, with expectation to
further integrate into the development paradigm featuring dual circulation, in
which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other through deepening
cooperation.

As China's leading cloud computing and big data service provider, Xiao Xue,
senior vice president of Inspur Group Co., Ltd., said at the summit that China's
economic development needs deep participation of multinationals, including not
only their investments but also their advanced management concepts, technical
capabilities and services. The relations between multinationals and Chinese
local companies are not alternative or purely competitive, but competitive and
also cooperative, which can be complementary to each other.

Zhang Qingwei, full-time deputy secretary-general of the Secretariat of the
Qingdao Multinationals Summit, said that multinationals are an important carrier
connecting China's building of an overseas and domestic dual circulation in the
new development pattern. This summit will deepen exchanges and cooperation
between China and multinationals, and promote China's opening up to the outside
world in a wider scope, a wider field and at a deeper level.

It was reported that this summit was sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of
the People's Republic of China and the Shandong Provincial People's Government
and lasted for two days. It aimed to build a platform for in-depth exchanges and
cooperation between multinationals and China, involved eight topics such as
China's carbon peak and the development opportunities of multinationals, and
released a research report entitled "Multinationals in China: A New Pattern
Brings New Opportunities" .

As the first batch of coastal open cities in China, Qingdao is at the forefront
of reform and opening up, boasts a large number of national famous brands such
as Haier, Hisense and Tsingtao Brewery and has long been a hot spot for
multinationals to invest. 166 Fortune Global 500 companies including Panasonic,
Samsung and Airbus have invested and settled in Qingdao.

Contact:

Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Official web: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook web: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter web: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4970867
OTS: Stadt Qingdao



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit opens (FOTO) The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit was opened in Qingdao on July 15th. 306 overseas companies of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 517 global industry leading companies attended the summit online; Among the Fortune Global 500 companies, 125 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Authentix® schließt Übernahme von Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) ab und ...
Boosted Commerce etabliert den "Seller Circle", um seine erfolgreichen Unternehmer zu ...
ReCarbon, Inc. und H2Renewables, LLC schließen Liefervertrag zur Entwicklung von 5 ...
Euroclear H1 2021 - Strong growth in business income and continued investment
Sacher über den Dächern Salzburgs - die Sky Suite im neuen fünften Stock
Baukredite: Zinsen online sechs Prozent günstiger als im Bundesschnitt (FOTO)
SKODA gewinnt sieben Titel bei der Wahl 'Firmenauto des Jahres 2021' (FOTO)
LearnWorlds erhält 32 Millionen USD an Wachstumsfinanzierung von Insight Partners, um ...
Landgericht Nürnberg verurteilt Stellantis im Diesel-Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler / Dr. ...
Das Aktionsbündnis gegen Kunststoffabfälle (Plastic Waste Coalition) des CGF führt ...
Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Ford entwickelt Parfüm - Benzin-Fans kommen mit dem vollelektrischen Ford Mustang Mach-E GT ...
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
Immobilienbranche: ESG-konforme sind wettbewerbsfähig (FOTO)
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch Group strukturiert sich neu
Grüner Wasserstoff: UmweltBank finanziert Leuchtturmprojekt in Wunsiedel (FOTO)
HARTMANN wird Hygienepartner der Allianz Arena in München (FOTO)
Baustoffpreise und hohe Nachfrage treiben Angebotspreise für Fertighäuser bundesweit um ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:28 UhrFirst Large-Scale Offshore Wind Project in U.S. to Be Built With Union Labor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:27 UhrMehr Corona-Fälle in USA - Warnung vor 'Pandemie der Ungeimpften'
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:22 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 100 Mio. US$, für den Kauf von 1.337.552 Aktien durch Royalty Pharma (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
19:22 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys Concludes a US$ 100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 shares by Royalty Pharma
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19:22 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 100 Mio. US$, für den Kauf von 1.337.552 Aktien durch Royalty Pharma
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19:20 UhrCertive Announces New Hospital Client
Accesswire | Analysen
19:18 UhrWochenausblick: DAX bleibt in der Range. EZB und Halbleiteraktien im Fokus.
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
19:15 UhrCanadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order has been extended to July 26, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
19:15 UhrAI/ML Innovations Announces Board Resignation
Accesswire | Analysen
19:11 UhrMarktgeflüster: Inflation: Konsumenten warnen Fed!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare