The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit opens (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 16.07.2021, 18:55 | 49 | 0 |
Qingdao (ots) - The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit was opened in Qingdao
on July 15th. 306 overseas companies of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 517
global industry leading companies attended the summit online; Among the Fortune
Global 500 companies, 125 overseas companies attended it offline, with a total
number of 378 people, including 24 global vice presidents, 70 presidents of
China and 100 vice presidents of China; 33 domestic companies attended it
offline, including 14 global presidents; Among the global industry leading
companies, 142 overseas companies attended it offline, and 120 domestic
companies attended it offline, including 198 guests with positions not lower
than vice president. Five international organizations and 20 domestic and
foreign business associations attended the summit. Ambassadors from four
countries and envoys from 14 countries attended it offline. This summit followed
the theme of the first summit- "Multinationals and China", discussing the roles
and opportunities of multinationals in China's new development pattern and
looking forward to the reform and development of global industrial, supply and
value chains in the post-epidemic era.
At the opening ceremony, Enrique Lores, HP CEO of the United States, Sohn Kyung
Shik, CJ Group President of South Korea, Fabrice Fourcade, EDF Corporate Vice
President, President of China and other leaders of Fortune Global 500 companies
reviewed and summarized the origin and cooperation results between their
companies and China through "online and offline" ways, with expectation to
further integrate into the development paradigm featuring dual circulation, in
which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other through deepening
cooperation.
As China's leading cloud computing and big data service provider, Xiao Xue,
senior vice president of Inspur Group Co., Ltd., said at the summit that China's
economic development needs deep participation of multinationals, including not
only their investments but also their advanced management concepts, technical
capabilities and services. The relations between multinationals and Chinese
local companies are not alternative or purely competitive, but competitive and
also cooperative, which can be complementary to each other.
Zhang Qingwei, full-time deputy secretary-general of the Secretariat of the
Qingdao Multinationals Summit, said that multinationals are an important carrier
connecting China's building of an overseas and domestic dual circulation in the
new development pattern. This summit will deepen exchanges and cooperation
between China and multinationals, and promote China's opening up to the outside
world in a wider scope, a wider field and at a deeper level.
It was reported that this summit was sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of
the People's Republic of China and the Shandong Provincial People's Government
and lasted for two days. It aimed to build a platform for in-depth exchanges and
cooperation between multinationals and China, involved eight topics such as
China's carbon peak and the development opportunities of multinationals, and
released a research report entitled "Multinationals in China: A New Pattern
Brings New Opportunities" .
As the first batch of coastal open cities in China, Qingdao is at the forefront
of reform and opening up, boasts a large number of national famous brands such
as Haier, Hisense and Tsingtao Brewery and has long been a hot spot for
multinationals to invest. 166 Fortune Global 500 companies including Panasonic,
Samsung and Airbus have invested and settled in Qingdao.
Contact:
Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Official web: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook web: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter web: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4970867
OTS: Stadt Qingdao
