The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit opens (FOTO)

Qingdao (ots) - The Second Qingdao Multinationals Summit was opened in Qingdao

on July 15th. 306 overseas companies of the Fortune Global 500 companies and 517

global industry leading companies attended the summit online; Among the Fortune

Global 500 companies, 125 overseas companies attended it offline, with a total

number of 378 people, including 24 global vice presidents, 70 presidents of

China and 100 vice presidents of China; 33 domestic companies attended it

offline, including 14 global presidents; Among the global industry leading

companies, 142 overseas companies attended it offline, and 120 domestic

companies attended it offline, including 198 guests with positions not lower

than vice president. Five international organizations and 20 domestic and

foreign business associations attended the summit. Ambassadors from four

countries and envoys from 14 countries attended it offline. This summit followed

the theme of the first summit- "Multinationals and China", discussing the roles

and opportunities of multinationals in China's new development pattern and

looking forward to the reform and development of global industrial, supply and

value chains in the post-epidemic era.



At the opening ceremony, Enrique Lores, HP CEO of the United States, Sohn Kyung

Shik, CJ Group President of South Korea, Fabrice Fourcade, EDF Corporate Vice

President, President of China and other leaders of Fortune Global 500 companies

reviewed and summarized the origin and cooperation results between their

companies and China through "online and offline" ways, with expectation to

further integrate into the development paradigm featuring dual circulation, in

which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other through deepening

cooperation.







senior vice president of Inspur Group Co., Ltd., said at the summit that China's

economic development needs deep participation of multinationals, including not

only their investments but also their advanced management concepts, technical

capabilities and services. The relations between multinationals and Chinese

local companies are not alternative or purely competitive, but competitive and

also cooperative, which can be complementary to each other.



Zhang Qingwei, full-time deputy secretary-general of the Secretariat of the

Qingdao Multinationals Summit, said that multinationals are an important carrier

connecting China's building of an overseas and domestic dual circulation in the

new development pattern. This summit will deepen exchanges and cooperation

between China and multinationals, and promote China's opening up to the outside

world in a wider scope, a wider field and at a deeper level.



It was reported that this summit was sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of

the People's Republic of China and the Shandong Provincial People's Government

and lasted for two days. It aimed to build a platform for in-depth exchanges and

cooperation between multinationals and China, involved eight topics such as

China's carbon peak and the development opportunities of multinationals, and

released a research report entitled "Multinationals in China: A New Pattern

Brings New Opportunities" .



As the first batch of coastal open cities in China, Qingdao is at the forefront

of reform and opening up, boasts a large number of national famous brands such

as Haier, Hisense and Tsingtao Brewery and has long been a hot spot for

multinationals to invest. 166 Fortune Global 500 companies including Panasonic,

Samsung and Airbus have invested and settled in Qingdao.



